Sana had announced her retirement from showbiz. In October, she had announced her decision by way of a note. She wrote, "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.” (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram)