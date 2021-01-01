9 / 13

Karan Johar shared a click of himself and his kids. He captioned the photo, "I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine ❤️#happynewyear." (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)