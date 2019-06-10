Entertainment Gallery Sameera Reddy flaunts her baby bump Actor Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second baby, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos while posing with her baby bump. The actor looks lovely in the said pictures, aglow with happiness. Actor Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second baby, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos while posing with her baby bump. The actor looks lovely in the said pictures, aglow with happiness. Sameera shared this photo of herself and wrote, "What makes you vulnerable makes you beautiful- Brené Brown." (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) In another, the actor can be seen smiling happily in a swimsuit. The photo caption read, "er soul was too deep to explore by those who always swam in the shallow end 🧚🏻♀️. This is my answer to anyone who feels uncomfortable with me enjoying my pregnant belly." (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) Sameera laughs as she twirls around in a bright orange dress. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) Sameer shared this picture with the caption, "I bare my soul to help you realise that yours is not alone." (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) Sameera Reddy with her son at the beach. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) In a recent interview with IANS, the actor shared about the pressure of looking perfect post pregnancy. “I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite,” Sameera said. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) Sameera wrote, "And though she be but little she is fierce - Shakespeare," as she shared this picture. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy) Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sameera is known for having been a part of movies like Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. (Source: Instagram/sameerareddy)