Celebrity social media photos: Samantha Akkineni, Priyanka Chopra, Nushrat Bharucha, and others

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni, Kajol, Nushrat Bharucha, Genelia Deshmukh, Karisma Kapoor, Nusrat Jahan and Shweta Bachchan among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all.

Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan shared the clicks with the caption, "Ashthami te #suruchisangha with beloved hubby @nikhiljain09 and dada #aroopbiswas #durgapuja #truebong #secularbengal." (Photo: Nusrat/ Instagram)

kajol durga photo

"Wishing every one a very happy ashtami..... Jai Mata Di," read Kajol's photo caption. (Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

Kajol

Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, "With all the background noise the pujas are and always will be about family.... miracles do happen. #familyfirst #celebration #colourmehappy." (Photo: Kajol/ Instagram)

Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty shared this click and wrote along, "Happy Durga Ashtami to all my instafam 😇❤️🧿#durgaashtami #celebration #kanchikapuja #spiritual #blessings #seva #annualritual." (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared these photos with the caption, "Legendary!#LarryBird 🙌🏀 @nbaindia #NBAIndiaGames." (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra posted this click and wrote, "When glam meets game! 👠🏀 @priyankachopra #NBA." (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram)

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha is having the time of her life. (Photo: Nushrat Bharucha/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni shared a series of photos as she celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni photos

The photos caption read, "Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story .. stuck on you @chayakkineni ❤️ #tenyearstory #secondanniversary." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/ Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya wedding photos

Here are some more photos of Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Stories by Joseph Radhik/ Instagram)

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh's picture caption read, "Every woman needs a man that will ruin their lipstick not their mascara.. @riteishd." (Photo: Genelia Deshmukh/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who was a part of Remo Dsouza and wife Lizelle Remo Dsouza's anniversary party, posted an inside picture. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared this one with the caption, "Any guesses where I am ? 🌷" (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

shweta bachchan

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture of herself. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/ Instagram)

