Entertainment Gallery Oh! Baby: Samantha Akkineni is back to her cheerful self Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh! Baby is the remake of South Korean film Miss Granny. The film will release on July 5. After playing back-to-back serious characters, Samantha Akkineni is going to light up the screen with her next release, Oh! Baby. The film will see the actor portray a jovial character. Oh! Baby is the remake of South Korean film Miss Granny. At a press event in Hyderabad, Samantha Akkineni said she broke down after watching the original film as it appreciates and acknowledges sacrifices our mothers make to keep us happy. Oh! Baby has been directed by B V Nandini Reddy, who rose to fame with her debut release Ala Modalaindi. Oh! Baby also stars Naga Shaurya and Lakshmi. Produced by People's Media Factory, Suresh Productions and Guru Films, Oh! Baby will release on July 5.