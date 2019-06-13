Toggle Menu Sections
Oh! Baby: Samantha Akkineni is back to her cheerful self

Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh! Baby is the remake of South Korean film Miss Granny. The film will release on July 5.

Samantha Akkineni

After playing back-to-back serious characters, Samantha Akkineni is going to light up the screen with her next release, Oh! Baby. The film will see the actor portray a jovial character.

Oh Baby releases on July 5

Oh! Baby is the remake of South Korean film Miss Granny.

Samantha Akkineni in Oh Baby

At a press event in Hyderabad, Samantha Akkineni said she broke down after watching the original film as it appreciates and acknowledges sacrifices our mothers make to keep us happy.

Samantha Akkineni films

Oh! Baby has been directed by B V Nandini Reddy, who rose to fame with her debut release Ala Modalaindi.

Samantha Akkineni photos

Oh! Baby also stars Naga Shaurya and Lakshmi.

Samantha Akkineni news

Produced by People's Media Factory, Suresh Productions and Guru Films, Oh! Baby will release on July 5.

