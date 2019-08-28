Entertainment Gallery Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are holidaying in Spain Samantha Akkineni is having a gala time. She is in Spain with husband Naga Chaitanya, brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni and other friends. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are on a vacation in Ibiza, Spain. Scroll to see the latest photos from Chay-Sam's vacation. Naga Chaitanya has turned photographer for wife Samantha Akkineni on this vacation. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram) "As I wait for the Mrs to get ready," wrote Chay Akkineni sharing the click. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on October 06, 2017. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Samantha shared this click earlier and wrote as the caption, "Here we come..swipe till end..new sneaker crush @fendi @skii @laneigeindia #travelessentials #happyholidays #friendslikefamily." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Samantha Akkineni was recently seen in Telugu comedy Oh Baby, which was lauded by critics and the audience alike. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Samantha shared this photo earlier with the caption, "Painted nails can only mean one thing. time for the holidays.. coz lately every role I play comes with a strict ‘No nail polish ‘ rule ... there was actual excitement about getting them painted today .. little joys .. love being a woman and a girl sometimes .." (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)