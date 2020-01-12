1 / 10

Samantha Akkeneni won Best Actor award for her performance in Majili and Oh Baby. The actor wrote a long note on her Instagram, which read, "Thankyou #zeecineawardstelugu for my best actor award #majili #ohbaby .. I hope I always get lucky with such amazing films and I hope my directors always push me to be better .. not everyday is roses and sunshine .. there are some days when I feel I just don’t have it in me .. I am glad that I have the strength to get over such days.. the strength to believe that tomorrow will be better.. because it really is going to be better . I wish that strength for all of you ❤️ love you" (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)