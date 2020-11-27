5 / 11

Sonakshi Sinha announced that she is a licenced scuba diver now. The actor, who is in Maldives, shared clicks from her scuba lessons and wrote, "Knighted by the holy fins!!! I am now a licensed scuba diver... something i have been wanting to do for years, and finally got down to it! My love for the ocean has just grown ever since my first snorkel experience and this is taking it to a whole new level... thank you @oceanicworldmaldives for giving me my super strict and super cool instructor Mohammed, i couldnt have asked for a better teacher(i mean this is the first time I’ve scored a 100% in ANY exam 😂😂😂)! And thanks @grandparkkodhipparu @kapilmathur1985 (the post certification photographer) for making it happen!!! #scubasona #openwaterdiver." (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram)