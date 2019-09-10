Toggle Menu Sections
Celebrity social media photos: Samantha Akkineni, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/samantha-akkineni-janhvi-kapoor-tamannaah-bhatia-celebrity-social-media-photos-5983087/

Celebrity social media photos: Samantha Akkineni, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and others

Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Tiger Shroff among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all.

Janhvi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor is off to the US for further studies. Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo and wrote, "Fur is faux but our love isn’t #prayingfornyc." (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also shared photos of Khushi Kapoor. "#OffToCollege ❤️ #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do 😉 #HaveABlast. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Maheep with the click. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram, Maheep Kapoor/Instagram)

Ananya Panday

The caption of Ananya Panday's post read, "She could make hell feel just like home." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Tiger Shroff

Sharing the poster, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Let's see you try to win this #WAR! In cinemas on 2nd October #TeamTiger #HrithikvsTiger @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ @itssiddharthanand @yrf." (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni shared a picture today. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen posted a photo today. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram)

Varun Dhawan

Here is the latest click shared by Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in her recent click. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Sharing the click, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Just finished dubbing for the Hindi version of Syeraa ❤️❤️❤️ #lakshmi. It’s been such an amazing experience being a part of this film , will see you all in theatres very soon @konidelapro @alwaysramcharan." (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

