Entertainment Gallery Celebrity social media photos: Samantha Akkineni, Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and others Janhvi Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Tiger Shroff among others shared photos on their social media accounts today. Scroll to see all. Khushi Kapoor is off to the US for further studies. Janhvi Kapoor shared this photo and wrote, "Fur is faux but our love isn’t #prayingfornyc." (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram) Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also shared photos of Khushi Kapoor. "#OffToCollege ❤️ #WillMissYou @khushi05k ... Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do 😉 #HaveABlast. ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Maheep with the click. (Photo: Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram, Maheep Kapoor/Instagram) The caption of Ananya Panday's post read, "She could make hell feel just like home." (Photo: Ananya Panday/Instagram) Sharing the poster, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Let's see you try to win this #WAR! In cinemas on 2nd October #TeamTiger #HrithikvsTiger @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ @itssiddharthanand @yrf." (Photo: Tiger Shroff/Instagram) Samantha Akkineni shared a picture today. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram) Sushmita Sen posted a photo today. (Photo: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram) Here is the latest click shared by Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Varun Dhawan/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in her recent click. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) Sharing the click, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Just finished dubbing for the Hindi version of Syeraa ❤️❤️❤️ #lakshmi. It’s been such an amazing experience being a part of this film , will see you all in theatres very soon @konidelapro @alwaysramcharan." (Photo: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)