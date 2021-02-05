1 / 11

Zee TV is set to launch the world's first-ever music league - Indian Pro Music League, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the face of the show. The one-of-a-kind championship will have six teams, each having a popular celebrity as its ambassador. Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina will be representing different regions of India in this musical championship.



Each of these teams will also have celebrated playback singers, one male and one female vocalist as their captains. The likes of Sajid Khan, Mika Singh, Shaan, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Ariti Kakar, Ankit Tiwari, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao will be seen leading teams.



Additionally, reality stars like Hemant Brijwasi, Salman Ali and Jyotica Tangri among others will be part of these teams, along with some fresh voices.