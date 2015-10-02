6 / 21

Twitter was abuzz with the eerie resemblance of the poster with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that featured Salman and his former love, Aishwarya Rai. When we asked Salman Khan about the resemblance and comparisons being drawn on Twitter about it, Salman turned to look at the poster behind him and commented, “Oh accha. Yes, that was a nice poster (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). Really nice poster. This one is also beautiful.. pretty.” (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)