Salman Khan, his Dabangg 3 star Saiee Manjrekar, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Aayush Sharma, Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal and a few others made it to the pre-Diwali party hosted by producer Ramesh Taurani last night. Scroll to see all the photos.