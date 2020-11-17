11 / 11

Namrata Shirodkar feels blessed to have Mahesh Babu in her life. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Who can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning ! time flies when u have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of u waiting to board a flight ♥️♥️#liveforlove #lifeisbeautiful #blessed #gratitude @urstrulymahesh" (Photo: Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram)