Like every year, Baba Siddique hosted an Iftar party in Mumbai. Salman's Khan-daan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Aparshakti Khurana and Sonu Sood among others were in attendance. Scroll to see all photos.