11 / 11

On April 1, Nancy first shared this photo with Salman and wrote, "My first film Radhe, which will always be very special for me. Never mattered to me if the role was big or small. What really matters to me is that I got a golden opportunity to play Salman Khan’s sister role in my very first film. I have been a die hard fan of @beingsalmankhan since the age of 7 ! I was dying to share this with everybody since so long.I thought of sharing it even when the family picture was getting posted on social media. I read all the comments of people asking about who the girl in the middle was, Wanted to tell everybody that its me but I couldn’t as I was afraid that my Social media posts are very casual & you might get bored. I still have this fear in me as I am not a person who can be very much active on social media. But I will try my best to keep my social media active & more importantly I will try to find good work for myself in industry & work hard on myself..Hope you all will shower your love n blessings♥️🙏🏻🥰 #radhe." (Photo: Nancy Jain/Instagram)