1 / 12

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale may not have been able to satiate its dedicated fans. Over three hours long and working hard to launch the forthcoming shows on Colours, the show often got monotonous for the dedicated followers. However, it did have its moments. From the moment Jasmin Bhasin welcomed Salman Khan on the stage to when Rubina Dilaik was crowned as the new winner, we bring you the 12 moments that were memorable. (Photo: salmankhan2375/Instagram)