Salman Khan to join Mahesh Manjrekar in a Bigg Boss Marathi episode

Salman Khan will appear alongside Boss Boss Marathi host Mahesh Manjrekar in an episode of the show. Salman and Mahesh have worked in many movies together like Dabangg and Bodyguard.

Salman Khan will be making an appearance in Bigg Boss Marathi alongside host Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss Hindi version and will return in the role for its thirteenth season.

Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar on stage.

Bigg Boss Marathi is in its second season and has been airing since May 27.

Salman and Mahesh have worked in many movies together like Dabangg and Bodyguard.

It has not been revealed whether Salman will be a guest on the episode or will actually talk to the contestants.

