Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu and Swara Bhasker attend Raj Kumar Barjatya’s prayer meet
Salman Khan was seen with Sooraj Barjatya at the prayer meet of Bollywood film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya. Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Randhir Kapoor and Tabu were also there in attendance.