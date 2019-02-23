Toggle Menu Sections
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu and Swara Bhasker attend Raj Kumar Barjatya’s prayer meethttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/salman-khan-madhuri-dixit-tabu-swara-bhasker-raj-kumar-barjatya-prayer-meet-5598109/

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu and Swara Bhasker attend Raj Kumar Barjatya’s prayer meet

Salman Khan was seen with Sooraj Barjatya at the prayer meet of Bollywood film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya. Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Randhir Kapoor and Tabu were also there in attendance.

Raj Kumar Barjatya prayer meet Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Randhir Kapoor and Tabu among others attended the prayer meet of Bollywood film producer Raj Kumar Barjatya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

salman

Salman Khan was seen with Sooraj Barjatya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

salman khan

Raj Kumar Barjatya passed away on February 21. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was clicked as she arrived for the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

tabu

Tabu too attended Raj Kumar Barjatya's prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Swara Bhasker, Neil Nitin Mukesh

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actors Swara Bhasker and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Kapoor was present at the prayer meet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Rao, Siddharth Roy Kapur

Amrita Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur also attended the prayer meet of Raj Kumar Barjatya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raj Kumar Barjatya prayer meet

Many other guests came to pay their respects to Raj Kumar Barjatya. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

