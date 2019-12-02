1 / 19

Sooraj Barjatya of Rajshri Productions hosted a grand wedding reception for his son Devansh Barjatya on Friday in Mumbai. The party saw many celebrities in attendance including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhaskar, Tabu, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Aanand L Rai among others. Scroll to see all the photos.