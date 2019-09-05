Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit celebrate IIFA homecoming

Toggle Menu Sections
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit attend IIFA 2019 press conference in Mumbai. IIFA 2019 will be held in Mumbai from September 16-18.

madhuri dixit salman khan, katrina kaif at IIFA press conference

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit attended the press conference of the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which will be held in Mumbai from September 16 onwards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

salman khan, katrina kaif at IIFA press conference

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

madhuri dixit and salman khan at IIFA press conference

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit struck a pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

madhuri dixit at IIFA press conference

Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a red evening gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif at IIFA press conference

Katrina Kaif waved a goodbye to the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

salman khan at at IIFA press conference

Salman Khan looked as handsome as ever while entering the venue of the press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

