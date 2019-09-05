Entertainment Gallery Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit celebrate IIFA homecoming Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit attend IIFA 2019 press conference in Mumbai. IIFA 2019 will be held in Mumbai from September 16-18. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit attended the press conference of the 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which will be held in Mumbai from September 16 onwards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif caught in a candid moment. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit struck a pose for shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a red evening gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif waved a goodbye to the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan looked as handsome as ever while entering the venue of the press conference. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)