Entertainment Gallery On location photos: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat Let’s take a look at on location photos shared by the makers and stars on social media before Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat hits the screens on June 5, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy with the promotion of their upcoming film Bharat. Before the film hits the screens on June 5, let’s take a look at photos shared by the makers and stars on social media. Katrina shared this still from the film’s sets recently. Bharat is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram) Katrina Kaif's character in Bharat is named Kumud Raina. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Sharing the photo, Katrina Kaif wrote, "भारत #onset." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar too shared many photos from the sets. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Jackie Shroff, who is also a part of Bharat, can be seen in these stills. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Sunil Grover plays an important role in Bharat. "On set #Silly laughs with @whosunilgrover @bharat_thefilm #malta," read the caption of the image shared by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Bharat is an official adaptation of Korean drama Ode To My Father. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/ Instagram) Disha Patani with Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) Katrina Kaif's look in Bharat, especially her curls, has grabbed many eyeballs. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) Katrina Kaif had earlier shared this photo from the Bharat location. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram) In the film, Salman plays Bharat whose own journey runs parallel to that of independent India. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram) The film traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man, and follows his life from the age of 18 to 70. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved onscreen couples. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram) "Kumud Raina 1975 .... I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet , after working with @aliabbaszafar in three films. Cant wait for everyone to see the film," Katrina wrote sharing this photo. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram) Bharat is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram)