On location photos: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Bharat

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Bharat On location photos

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are busy with the promotion of their upcoming film Bharat. Before the film hits the screens on June 5, let’s take a look at photos shared by the makers and stars on social media.

Katrina

Katrina shared this still from the film’s sets recently. Bharat is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

katrina bharat

Katrina Kaif's character in Bharat is named Kumud Raina. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

katrina bharat photo

Sharing the photo, Katrina Kaif wrote, "भारत #onset." (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Ali abbas, salman

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar too shared many photos from the sets. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

Jackie Shroff bharat

Jackie Shroff, who is also a part of Bharat, can be seen in these stills. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

Ali Abbas, sunil grover

Sunil Grover plays an important role in Bharat. "On set #Silly laughs with @whosunilgrover @bharat_thefilm #malta," read the caption of the image shared by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

salman bharat photo

Bharat is an official adaptation of Korean drama Ode To My Father. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/ Instagram)

Salman Khan, disha Patani

Disha Patani with Salman Khan in a still from Bharat. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

katrina bharat look

Katrina Kaif's look in Bharat, especially her curls, has grabbed many eyeballs. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

katrina bharat pic

Katrina Kaif had earlier shared this photo from the Bharat location. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

bharat still salman khan

In the film, Salman plays Bharat whose own journey runs parallel to that of independent India. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram)

Salman in bharat

The film traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man, and follows his life from the age of 18 to 70. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved onscreen couples. (Photo: Ali Abbas Zafar/Instagram)

katrina kaif bharat

"Kumud Raina 1975 .... I had the most incredible time working on this character, the whole journey has been the most exciting for me yet , after working with @aliabbaszafar in three films. Cant wait for everyone to see the film," Katrina wrote sharing this photo. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram)

salman film

Bharat is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series. (Photo: Atul Agnihotri/Instagram)

