On Friday, Richa Chadha welcomed the Hindustan Unilever Limited's decision to drop "Fair" from their beauty product Fair and Lovely's name. She wrote, "Yesterday, they dropped the word FAIR from their product name... Before you attack the brand for only paying ‘lip service’, please remember, it takes many generations for ideas to change. There is demand and hence there is supply...We have been told since we were children, that fairness is the only definition of beauty! It is also another unfortunate byproduct of colonialism and casteism! But it’s 2020, and a lot of BS is getting dismantled ! It took me many years of unlearning to gain confidence and start LOVING my complexion! Der aye durust aye, I say." (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)