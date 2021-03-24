1 / 6

Bollywood star Salman Khan became the latest celeb to get a jab of the coronavirus vaccination. Taking to Twitter, the 55-year-old actor shared, "Took my first dose of vaccine today...."



The actor was captured by the paps at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, waiting for his turn. While there were a few security personnel, no one else from his family was spotted alongside. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram, Varinder Chawla)