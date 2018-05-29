1 / 6

Salman Khan is returning to television with the game show Dus Ka Dum. Just like Bigg Boss, here too the actor will be seen in his inimitable avatar. His fans will get to hear him say, “Kitne Pratishat Bharatiya…” after a gap of nine years. The show first aired in the year 2008 and also marked Salman's debut on Indian television. On Monday, the Race 3 actor gave a sneak peek into what's there in store for his fans as the makers of the show hosted a press conference to announce the show's launch. Confident about him being the only choice as the host of Dus Ka Dum, Salman told media, "I know that I have always been the only choice to host Dus Ka Dum."