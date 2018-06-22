1 / 21

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 24 are here. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 continued to top the chart in the second week. Starring Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri, the fantasy based drama has managed to impress masses with its action packed drama. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are placed at the second and third slot, while Dance Deewane dropped down to fourth. Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum failed to impress masses and in its second week, its placed last in the top 20 show lists. Coming to channels, Colors maintained its position as the nunero uno GEC in the urban market followed by Star Plus, Zee TV and SAB TV.



(Note: All impressions in 000s)