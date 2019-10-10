Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Disha Patani and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features celebrities such as Salman Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor and others.

salman khan photos

Salman Khan, who is set to reprise his character of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3, was spotted in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

parineeti chopra photos

Parineeti Chopra was seen at Dharma Productions' office in Bandra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

janhvi kapoor photos

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped outside a gym. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

taapsee pannu saand ki aankh promotions

Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for her next, Saand Ki Aankh, was spotted at a salon in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor visited the sets of Movie Masti

Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor visited the sets of Movie Masti. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kajol spotted

Our shutterbugs also clicked Kajol at Silver Beach Cafe. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

disha patani

Disha Patani was clicked at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

karan singh grover photos

Karan Singh Grover posed for the shutterbugs in Mumbai too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

