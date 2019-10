The trailer of Salman Khan's much-awaited cop-drama Dabangg 3 is releasing today. The film, helmed by Prabhudheva, has Salman reprising his role of Chulbul 'Robinhood' Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha will once again be seen as his wife Rajjo. Joining the cast of the hit franchise film are Kichcha Sudeepa and Saiee M Manjrekar. To make the wait of the trailer of Dabangg 3 a bit easier for the fans of Bollywood's 'bhaijaan', here are all the posters and photos from the film: