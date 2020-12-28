3 / 13

Aayush Sharma posted a click of himself and his darling daughter. He captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday my Ayat .. it’s been 1 year since you’ve come into our lives. You’ve brought so much of love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, “Papa” love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father. May you always keep the sparkle in your eyes .. May you always spread love with your beautiful smiles.. May you always get what makes you happy. I’m blessed to have you in my life. It’s true, One day you’ll outgrow my arms but you’ll never outgrow my heart." (Photo: Aayush Sharma/ Instagram)