2 / 9

Salman Khan's Sultan is a proud member of the super-exclusive Rs 300 crore club. The Salman, Anushka Sharma starrer took days, it took weeks to make Rs 300 crore in box office collections but it finally did it. The wrestling drama opened on July 6 and took the box office by storm. In its fifth week, the Ali Abbas Zafar has become the third Bollywood film ever to make Rs 300 crore. Sultan is Salman Khan's second film to earn Rs 300 crore after 2015's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Aaamir Khan's PK was the first film ever to earn Rs 300 crore. Sultan's international gross earnings are now over Rs 570 crore. The worldwide net income is over Rs 455 crore.