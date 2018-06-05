1 / 8

Salman Khan along with his entire Race 3 family descended on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters to promote their upcoming action thriller. Race 3, which also stars Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to hit the theatres on June 15. Hosted by Jai Bhanushali, DID Li'l Masters is judged by Farah Khan, Marzi Pestonji and Chitrangada Singh. While Anil and Saqib shook a leg with the little contestants of the show, Jacqueline and Daisy put their best fashion foot forward on the show. Check out photos of Race 3 stars on the sets of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)