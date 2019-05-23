Entertainment Gallery Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promote Bharat on The Kapil Sharma Show Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is scheduled to hit the screens on June 5. Before the release, the actors made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are on a promotion spree for their Eid release Bharat. The latest stop of the two actors was the sets of Kapil Sharma's comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The photos from the shoot have surfaced on several fan pages of Salman and Katrina. Scroll to see what fun the two actors had while promoting the movie. From the looks of it, it seems Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a gala time on Kapil Sharma's show and they shared a good laugh together. Katrina Kaif also shook a leg on her popular songs. While this is Salman Khan's second appearance on the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina Kaif has come on the show for the first time. Salman Khan obliged his fan with a photo on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He also met actor Krushna Abhishek's twins who are said to be big fans of the Dabangg actor. Katrina Kaif shared her look for the day on her Instagram account.