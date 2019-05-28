Toggle Menu Sections
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promote Bharat on Super Dancer 3https://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif-promote-bharat-on-super-dancer-3-5751793/

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promote Bharat on Super Dancer 3

After promoting their film Bharat on several TV reality shows, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reached the sets of Super Dancer 3 to promote the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

salman khan, katrina kaif bharat promotions

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif descended on the sets of the reality show Super Dancer 3 to promote their Eid release Bharat. The two stars have been making quite a noise about the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial which is set to hit theaters on June 5. Scroll through to see how they set the stage of the dance reality show on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

salman khan, katrina kaif super dancer 3

While Salman Khan looked dapper in his casual denim, t-shirt and a jacket, Katrina looked gorgeous in her yellow saree. Until now, she has opted for simple yet elegant sarees to keep in sync with her role in Bharat.

shilpa shetty salman khan photos

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty exchanged a warm hug as they met on the sets of Super Dancer 3.

shilpa shetty, katrina kaif super dancer 3

Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif raised the temperature on the sets of Super Dancer 3. Both the divas also shook a leg together.

bharat on super dancer 3 photos

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif posed with the three judges of Super Dancer 3--Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur.

katrina kaif on super dancer 3

atrina Kaif was a vision to behold as she promoted her upcoming Bharat on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 3.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Duped by 'rich Chinese farmer', Pakistan woman's story reveals larger trafficking patterns
2 SSC CGL admit card 2018-19 Tier I released for all regions: How to download
3 Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon to reach Andaman in next 48 hours