Entertainment Gallery Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promote Bharat on Super Dancer 3 After promoting their film Bharat on several TV reality shows, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reached the sets of Super Dancer 3 to promote the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif descended on the sets of the reality show Super Dancer 3 to promote their Eid release Bharat. The two stars have been making quite a noise about the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial which is set to hit theaters on June 5. Scroll through to see how they set the stage of the dance reality show on fire with their sizzling chemistry. While Salman Khan looked dapper in his casual denim, t-shirt and a jacket, Katrina looked gorgeous in her yellow saree. Until now, she has opted for simple yet elegant sarees to keep in sync with her role in Bharat. Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty exchanged a warm hug as they met on the sets of Super Dancer 3. Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif raised the temperature on the sets of Super Dancer 3. Both the divas also shook a leg together. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif posed with the three judges of Super Dancer 3--Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. atrina Kaif was a vision to behold as she promoted her upcoming Bharat on the dance reality show, Super Dancer 3.