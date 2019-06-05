Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play cricket

Toggle Menu Sections
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made an appearance on the show, The Dugout, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on June 4.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left no stone unturned to promote their film Bharat, which has released today. The actors descended on the show, The Dugout, ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on May 4. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Salman Khan shared a photo from the promotional shoot. The photo features the actor alongside Katrina Kaif, former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Mohammad Kaif. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Mohammad Kaif shared a photo of himself with Katrina and captioned it as, "Finally- Katrina meets Kaif" (Photo: Mohammad Kaif/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif too shared some videos on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

It seems Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a lot of fun playing cricket on the sets. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Bharat marks Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's second collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

