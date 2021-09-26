7 / 14

Hina Khan shared this click with the caption, "Dad .. Wherever you are .. I am sure you know that .. it’s you who made it possible for me to come this far .. be who I am today as a person and a professional.. and a human being .. This is the first award you won’t be holding physically.. but I know.. this too is possible because of you .. So this .. and everything.. forever is for you..Thank you for this gift dad.. #HappyDaughtersDay #DaddysStrongGirl #BestActress #WebFilm #LinesTheFilm. A big thank you to all you guys out thr for always supporting me.. 🙏 #ShukranAllah Congratulations @rockyj1 @hirosfbf our first as co producers.. Congratulations to the entire Lines Team.." (Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)