Every season of Bigg Boss gives us several unforgettable moments. From tasks to fights to newfound friendships and even romance, the reality show presents enough masala to keep the TRPs coming. And with host Salman Khan being an inseparable, and probably the most important thread running between all its seasons, a lot of drama also happens around him. The 14th season was no different. As Bigg Boss 14 approaches its finale, we take a look back at all the memorable moments of Salman Khan on the controversial show. (Photo: PR Handout)