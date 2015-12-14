20 / 22

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor): Salman Khan's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' bags the No. 1 slot in the Top 10 movies of 2015. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which was Salman Khan's second release of the year 2015, collected Rs. 165.43 cr in India after the first week of its release. The film, which brought back the Prem from 90s, was loved by all Salman Khan fans. After witnessing a smashing start at the box office by minting in Rs. 40.35 cr on the first day of its release just a day after Diwali, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo did well thanks to the strong word of mouth and its simple content.

