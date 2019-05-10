Entertainment Gallery The Kapil Sharma Show is the best comedy show, says Saina Nehwal Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to host ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap will grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Saina shared a photo of herself with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on the sets of the show and called it "The best comedy show!" This is not the first time that the badminton player has graced Kapil Sharma's show. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. In 2014, she made an appearance on Kapil's Comedy Nights With Kapil. Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma pose for photographers on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode featuring Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap will be aired this weekend. Sumona Chakravarti shared her look for the episode. "Aga Bai... 🌺' she captioned the photo.