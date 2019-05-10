Toggle Menu Sections
The Kapil Sharma Show is the best comedy show, says Saina Nehwalhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/saina-nehwal-parupalli-kashyap-the-kapil-sharma-show-5720848/

The Kapil Sharma Show is the best comedy show, says Saina Nehwal

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to host ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap on The Kapil Sharma Show.

saina nehwal kapil sharma show

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and husband Parupalli Kashyap will grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Saina shared a photo of herself with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on the sets of the show and called it "The best comedy show!"

saina nehwal husband

This is not the first time that the badminton player has graced Kapil Sharma's show. She appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. In 2014, she made an appearance on Kapil's Comedy Nights With Kapil.

kapil sharma show photos

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma pose for photographers on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

saina nehwal on the kapil sharma show

The episode featuring Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap will be aired this weekend.

sumona chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti shared her look for the episode. "Aga Bai... 🌺' she captioned the photo.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Cash seized from Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh's car: Police
2 Google says Singapore's fake news law could hamper innovation
3 Stress in early life may up depression risk, says study