Nowadays, Saif is known for his roles in darker movies that are wholly different from what he was doing in the 90s. One of the most praised performances of his career came in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello in Indian context. He played the role of Langda Tyagi (the Iago equivalent) in the film. The performance also got him the Filmfare Award for Best Villain. He also played the main protagonist in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's acclaimed crime drama web series for Netflix, Sacred Games. (Photo: Express archive)