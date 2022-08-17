1 / 12

Saif Ali Khan seems to have had the best birthday with family by his side. Wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, kids Taimur Ali Khan-Jeh Ali Khan, sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu joined him to make the day special. While daughter Sara Ali Khan gave the party a miss, elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan was all by dad Saif's side. Step inside Saif Ali Khan's 52nd birthday bash.