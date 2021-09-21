14 / 15

Speaking of hubby Saif Ali Khan’s influence, Kareena said, "There are many things that he adds to my personality and my life. I think the main thing is that he doesn’t take away my life from me. He has allowed me to be exactly the way I am. He has allowed me to live the life the way I want. It is a very big thing when a man can add to your life rather than subtract and take it away." (Photo: Saba Khan/Instagram)