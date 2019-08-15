Toggle Menu Sections
Sacred Games 2 screening: Vishal Bharawaj, Mithila Palkar and others in attendancehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/sacred-games-2-screening-nawazuddin-siddiqui-surveen-chawla-netflix-photos-5907671/

Sacred Games 2 screening: Vishal Bharawaj, Mithila Palkar and others in attendance

The makers of Sacred Games 2 organised a special screening in Mumbai on August 14.

Sacred Games season 2 star cast at the premiere

The makers of Sacred Games 2 organised a special screening of the much-awaited series in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: APH Images)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui with Vikramaditya Motwane

The screening was attended by the entire star cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui who struck a pose with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. (Photo: APH Images)

Sacred Games 2 premiere in Mumbai

Elnaaz Norouzi, who plays Zoya Mirza in the Netflix series, marked her presence at the special screening. (Photo: APH Images)

Surveen Chawla at Sacred Games 2 premiere in Mumbai

Surveen Chawla looked stunning as she posed on the red carpet. (Photo: APH Images)

Sacred Games 2 star cast

Neeraj Kabi is back as DCP Parulkar in the second season of Sacred Games.(Photo: APH Images)

Luke Kenny in Sacred Games 2

Luke Kenny aka Malcolm Mourad graced the event. (Photo: APH Images)

Anup Sonii at Sacred Games 2 premiere in Mumbai

We spotted Annup Sonii at the screening.(Photo: APH Images)

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar attended the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

Sacred Games 2 on Netflix

Rajshri Deshpande, who played Subhadra in season one, snapped at the screening of Sacred Games 2. (Photo: APH Images)

Vishal Bharadwaj at Sacred Games 2 premiere in Mumbai

Our shutterbug caught Vishal Bharadwaj at the screening of Sacred Games 2. (Photo: APH Images)

Samir Kocchar Sacred Games 2 premiere in Mumbai

Sameer Kocchar, who was seen in Netflix series Typewriter, posed for shutterbugs at the screening. (Photo: APH Images)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android