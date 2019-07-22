Toggle Menu Sections
Sacred Games 2: Saif, Nawaz, Pankaj, Kalki and others go retro

Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny and Jatin Sarna are excited for Netflix's Sacred Games 2, which premieres on August 15.

Sacred Games 2 star cast get retro make over

Ahead of Sacred Games Season 2's premiere on August, the Netflix series' cast including Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny and Jatin Sarna posed for a retro photo shoot.

saif ali khan plays sartaj singh in sacred games 2

Saif Ali Khan plays Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. Talking about the second season, Saif in a statement said, “Sacred Games Season 2 has been a very creative experience with some bright people putting their best foot forward, being as intelligent as they can, being as artistic as they can, and that’s not an environment that you find every day. It pretty much picks up from where the season 1 ends. While season 1 set the stage, this season develops it further, and deals more with the inner workings of Sartaj’s mind, personality, background, family, and father. It’s a logical progression; there’s a little more action, there’s a little more speed and drama, and it’s also when the whole sacred angle comes in.”(Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Gaitonde in sacred games 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, is excited for the audience to watch season 2. "In this season, the way Ganesh Gaitonde talks and walks will remain the same, but the change in his surroundings will bring about an internal change in him," Nawazuddin said in a statement. (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

pankaj tripathi plays guruji in sacred games 2

Pankaj Tripathi plays Guruji in Sacred Games Season 2. Talking about his character, Pankaj said, “Guruji is a well-read man. He has his own style of thinking, and much like many others, he too feels that his beliefs and thoughts are superior to others, and that his approach to life is the correct one.” (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

kalki koechlin in sacred games 2

Kalki Koechlin, who joins Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the second season of Sacred Games, opened up about her character Batya. She said, "You will see Batya’s journey of transforming from a rebellious, angry teenager with a drug addiction to this very calm woman over the years, once she reaches Guruji’s Ashram." (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

surveen chawla in sacred games 2

Surveen Chawla's character Jojo made a cameo appearance in the first season of Sacred Games but in the second season, the audience will see more of Surveen. "Jojo is somebody who's not afraid of Gaitonde--she is just amazing. In season 2, I think you are going to find out why. She has a tremendous impact on Gaitonde’s life in every way," Surveen said in a statement. (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

Jatin Sarna on his Sacred Games 2 character

“The second season will showcase a very different side of Bunty, one which you've not seen in season 1," Jatin Sarna said. (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

ranvir shorey in sacred games 2

Ranvir Shorey, who joins the cast as Shahid Khan, said, "When Vikram and Varun explained the character, I was excited to be a part of the series. It’s a beautiful story, full of irony and poignancy. It is going to be a journey for the audience to get to know Shahid Khan." (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

Luke Kenny in sacred games 2

Luke Kenny said the audience will get to know more about his character Malcolm in Sacred Games season 2. He said, “In Season 2, we find out a lot more about Malcolm--who he is, where he comes from, and how he is connected to all this. And of course, there’s Guruji who comes into play as well, which is interesting.” (Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)

