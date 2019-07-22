Sacred Games 2: Saif, Nawaz, Pankaj, Kalki and others go retro

Saif Ali Khan plays Sartaj Singh in Sacred Games. Talking about the second season, Saif in a statement said, “Sacred Games Season 2 has been a very creative experience with some bright people putting their best foot forward, being as intelligent as they can, being as artistic as they can, and that’s not an environment that you find every day. It pretty much picks up from where the season 1 ends. While season 1 set the stage, this season develops it further, and deals more with the inner workings of Sartaj’s mind, personality, background, family, and father. It’s a logical progression; there’s a little more action, there’s a little more speed and drama, and it’s also when the whole sacred angle comes in.”(Photo credit: Rohan Shrestha/Netflix)