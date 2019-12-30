1 / 7

Netflix has unveiled the most popular TV shows and movies of 2019. Apart from Netflix Originals, movies and shows from other production houses also figured in the list. Movies like Kabir Singh, Article 15, Drive, Badla and so on were the most popular movies. And Sacred Games season 2, Bard of Blood, Delhi Crime, Sex Education, Leila, Stranger Things season 3, Typewriter and others were the most popular series of the year.