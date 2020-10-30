1 / 6

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is off to a great start. As per the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) ratings for week 42, Saathiya 2, which launched last week, is the third most-watched television show. The dramatic track in Anupamaa is working wonders as the show retained the top slot once again. While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya occupied the second slot, Kumkum Bhagya is on the fourth position. Another new offering, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein also made its debut in the top five shows list.



Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It's followed by Colors, Star Utsav, SAB TV, Zee TV and Sony TV.



Note: Impressions in 000s.