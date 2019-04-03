Toggle Menu Sections
On the sets of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the story of Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will take up the role of Chandro and Prakashi, respectively, in the biopic.

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are currently shooting for Bollywood movie Saand Ki Aankh. The actors have been sharing photos from the sets of the film on their social media accounts.

In most of the photos, the actors' faces are hidden behind the 'ghunghat'. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Saand Ki Aankh is based on the story of Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who took up sharpshooting in their fifties. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Twitter)

The duo won several medals in shooting championships across the country. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will take up the role of Chandro and Prakashi, respectively, in the biopic. (Photo: Dadi Chandro Tomar/Twitter and Dadi Prakashi Tomar/Twitter)

Choreographer Lipsa Acharya shared these photos from the sets of Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Lipsa Acharya/Instagram)

The film will be helmed by debutant director Tushar Hiranandani, who has written films like Grand Masti, Ek Villain and Dishoom.

Saand Ki Aankh is being bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha has been roped in to play a significant role in Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Prakash Jha/Twitter)

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar have been sharing photos from the sets of Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter, Bhumi Pednekar/Twitter, Dadi Chandro Tomar/Twitter and Dadi Prakashi Tomar/Twitter)

Taapsee Pannu had earlier said that playing the role of a sharpshooter is one of the most intense and difficult experiences of her career. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and shut down rumours of the biopic being in trouble. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Sharing a picture, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro #Prakashi (Sometimes they say the film is shelved and sometimes there’s a fight over the title, so I thought I will myself announce the film, now people can do whatever they want to do). (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

Later, Taapsee Pannu announced the film's title with this picture. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Twitter)

