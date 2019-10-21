Entertainment Gallery Saand Ki Aankh screening: Taapsee-Bhumi host their B-town friends Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh had its screening in Mumbai before it's theatrical release scheduled on October 25. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, along with the makers organised a special screening of their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh in Mumbai on Sunday evening. The film is based on the life of India's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. It will hit the screens on October 25. (Photo: APH Images) Shabana Azmi was one of the guests at the screening. (Photo: APH Images) The actor showered love on both Taapsee and Bhumi for their performance in the film. (Photo: APH Images) Neha Dhupia turned up for the screening with husband-actor Angad Bedi. (Photo: APH Images) Bhumi struck a pose with her sister Samiksha Pednekar. (Photo: APH Images) Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon was also spotted at the screening. (Photo: APH Images) Tumbbad actor Soham Shah marked his presence at the screening too. (Photo: APH Images) Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: APH Images)