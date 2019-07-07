Entertainment Gallery Saand Ki Aankh set photos: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are hard at work Taapsee Pannu shared a couple of new stills from the sets of her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh on her social media handle recently. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. Taapsee Pannu is kicked about her next, titled Saand Ki Aankh. Ahead of the release of the film's trailer, Taapsee shared a few behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of the Tushar Hiranandani directorial. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Taapsee, who plays an octogenarian in the film, is seen in the younger version of her character in one of the stills. The caption reveals that her character was married off at the age of 20. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) The actor shared another photo on Instagram and wrote, "It was not fun to be 20 then." (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) In another photo, both Taapsee and Bhumi Pednekar can be seen relishing mangoes. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic based on the life of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) The film is slated to release on Diwali 2019. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)