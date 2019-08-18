Entertainment Gallery Saaho pre release event: Prabhas-Shraddha launch ‘Bad Boy’ song Saaho pre release event: A grand event took place at Hyderabad's Ramoji Filmcity. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer's new song, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, "Bad Boy" was launched at the event. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho had it's pre release event on Sunday evening at Hyderabad's Ramoji Filmcity. Prabhas also launched a new song "Bad Boy" from Saaho. All the photos from the grand event are here. Scroll on to see all. Prabhas was clicked at the Saaho pre release event. (Photo: Shreyas Media) Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles at the pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations) The actor launched the song "Bad Boy" for this fans. (Photo: UV Creations) Bad Boy song has Jacqueline Fernandez in a special appearance. (Photo: UV Creations) Baahubali franchise director SS Rajamouli also became a part of Saaho's event. (Photo: Shreyas Media) Directors VV Vinayak and SS Rajamouli posed with Prabhas for a click. (Photo: Shreyas Media) Chunky Pandey at the pre release event of Saaho. (Photo: UV Creations) Saaho director Sujeeth at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations) The actioner Saaho will release on August 30. (Photo: UV Creations) Saaho actor Murali Sharma spoke at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations) Saaho actor Arun Vijay was seen at the gathering. (Photo: UV Creations) Actor Ravi Varma attended Saaho event. (Photo: UV Creations) Senior Telugu producer Shyam Prasad Reddy at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations) Ace producer Dil Raju. (Photo: UV Creations) Director Radha Krishna attended Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations) Producer of 70mm Entertainments Vijay Chilla at Saaho event. (Photo: UV Creations) Lyricist Krishna Kanth at the event. (Photo: UV Creations) More than 100,000 fans gathered at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations) Saaho features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma in the supporting roles.