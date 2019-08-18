Toggle Menu Sections
Saaho pre release event: Prabhas-Shraddha launch ‘Bad Boy’ songhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/saaho-pre-release-event-prabhas-shraddha-kapoor-song-bad-boy-5915296/

Saaho pre release event: Prabhas-Shraddha launch ‘Bad Boy’ song

Saaho pre release event: A grand event took place at Hyderabad's Ramoji Filmcity. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer's new song, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, "Bad Boy" was launched at the event.

Saaho Pre Release Event Prabhas Shraddha Kapoor song Bad Boy

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho had it's pre release event on Sunday evening at Hyderabad's Ramoji Filmcity. Prabhas also launched a new song "Bad Boy" from Saaho. All the photos from the grand event are here. Scroll on to see all.

Prabhas photo

Prabhas was clicked at the Saaho pre release event. (Photo: Shreyas Media)

Shraddha Kapoor

Saaho actor Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles at the pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations)

prabhas song

The actor launched the song "Bad Boy" for this fans. (Photo: UV Creations)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bad Boy song has Jacqueline Fernandez in a special appearance. (Photo: UV Creations)

SS Rajamouli with Prabhas.

Baahubali franchise director SS Rajamouli also became a part of Saaho's event. (Photo: Shreyas Media)

Directors VV Vinayak, SS Rajamouli with Prabhas.

Directors VV Vinayak and SS Rajamouli posed with Prabhas for a click. (Photo: Shreyas Media)

Chunky Pandey

Chunky Pandey at the pre release event of Saaho. (Photo: UV Creations)

saahoo photos

Saaho director Sujeeth at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations)

prabhas

The actioner Saaho will release on August 30. (Photo: UV Creations)

Murli Sharma

Saaho actor Murali Sharma spoke at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations)

Arun Vijay

Saaho actor Arun Vijay was seen at the gathering. (Photo: UV Creations)

Ravi Varma

Actor Ravi Varma attended Saaho event. (Photo: UV Creations)

Producer Shyam prasad Reddy

Senior Telugu producer Shyam Prasad Reddy at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations)

Dil Raju

Ace producer Dil Raju. (Photo: UV Creations)

Radha Krishna

Director Radha Krishna attended Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations)

Vijay Chilla

Producer of 70mm Entertainments Vijay Chilla at Saaho event. (Photo: UV Creations)

Krishna Kanth

Lyricist Krishna Kanth at the event. (Photo: UV Creations)

saaho

More than 100,000 fans gathered at Saaho pre release event. (Photo: UV Creations)

SS Rajamouli and Prabhas

Saaho features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma in the supporting roles.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android