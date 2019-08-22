Entertainment Gallery Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fun time on The Kapil Sharma Show Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh came for Saaho's promotions on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. "An amazing evening spent on the sets of #kapilsharmashow The entire team is simply outstanding. @kapilsharma you are incredible paaji @actorprabhas forever a darling @shraddhakapoor loads of love. Guys do catch the show and all the masti and dhamaal on the sets and wish us luck for #Saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh sharing the photo. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram) Saaho is an action thriller directed by Sujeeth. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram) Kapil Sharma too shared a boomerang video with the stars on his Instagram story. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/ Instagram) TKSS' judge Archana Puran Singh posted a few photos on her Instagram account as well. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/ Instagram) "When #Bahubali met #gafoorbhai 🤣@__the_kapil_sharma_show_ #tkss #saaho @shraddhakapoor @actorprabhas @neilnitinmukesh @kapilsharma #aboutlastnighttkss #laughterislife @banijayasia @sonytvofficial," Archana wrote in the caption. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/ Instagram) "Prabhas is the sweetest superstar...❤ I told him you're the "shyest" superstar I've ever met. He smiled shyly at the compliment.😊 And stood with me for photographs as if "I" was doing "HIM" a favor! 🤣," added Archana Puran Singh. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/ Instagram) Saaho marks Shraddha’s debut in Tollywood. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/ Instagram) Neil also shared a photo with Shraddha and wrote as caption, "With this gorgeous @shraddhakapoor on the sets of #kapilsharmashow." (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram) "#selfie_time with the one and only darling. @actorprabhas He has put in so much effort in the film and hitch is visible in each frame. Kudos to all his efforts and constant dedication to the craft. Guys this #badboy 😉 will rock you off your feet. #saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho," Neil's photo caption read. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram) Looks like Neil and the team really had a fun time on The Kapil Sharma Show sets. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram) Apart from Shraddha, Prabhas and Neil, Saaho also features Jackie Shroff, Chunkey Panday, Arjun Vijay among others. The film will release on August 30 in multiple languages. (Photo: Archana Puran Singh/ Instagram)