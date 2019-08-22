Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh’s fun time on The Kapil Sharma Show

Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show recently. "An amazing evening spent on the sets of #kapilsharmashow The entire team is simply outstanding. @kapilsharma you are incredible paaji @actorprabhas forever a darling @shraddhakapoor loads of love. Guys do catch the show and all the masti and dhamaal on the sets and wish us luck for #Saaho #30thaugustwithsaaho," wrote Neil Nitin Mukesh sharing the photo. (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/ Instagram)