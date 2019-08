Prabhas' Saaho opened to packed houses on Friday. And as expected, fan frenzy engulfed theaters in Hyderabad and Chennai with long queues of people waiting to book their tickets. The mega actioner marks Prabhas' return to the big screen after his epic fantasy film Baahubali which kept him away from films for almost 5 years. Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor and has been directed by Sujeeth. Scroll on to see all the clicks.